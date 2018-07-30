Elevate Credit (ELVT) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Elevate Credit traded up $0.03, hitting $9.04, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 423,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,428. The firm has a market cap of $377.16 million, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.63. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Dean sold 55,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $470,026.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Harvison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $25,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,251 shares of company stock worth $2,857,924 in the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

