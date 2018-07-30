Elefante Mark B Grows Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Elefante Mark B increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up 2.1% of Elefante Mark B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $237,615.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,577.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $287,615.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,371 shares of company stock worth $629,117. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

Xilinx traded down $0.65, reaching $73.23, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 274,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,091. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

