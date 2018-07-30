Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.94.

Eldorado Resorts traded up $0.25, reaching $41.65, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 13,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,101. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,140.00 and a beta of 1.05. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $440.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $859,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,612 shares of company stock worth $1,805,616. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 651.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after buying an additional 1,155,658 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 81.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 496,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 222,651 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at $3,931,000. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 72,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

