Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.94.
Eldorado Resorts traded up $0.25, reaching $41.65, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 13,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,101. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,140.00 and a beta of 1.05. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
In related news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $859,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,612 shares of company stock worth $1,805,616. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 651.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after buying an additional 1,155,658 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 81.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 496,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 222,651 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at $3,931,000. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 72,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eldorado Resorts
Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.