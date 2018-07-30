Eight Capital Cuts Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Price Target to C$13.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. GMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

TSE:CPG opened at C$8.95 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$11.81.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$935.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$931.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Director Scott Saxberg bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,116.00. Also, insider Kenneth Lamont sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $68,322 in the last three months.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

