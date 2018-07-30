Egdon Resources’ (EDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by VSA Capital in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of Egdon Resources opened at GBX 10.93 ($0.14) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Egdon Resources has a one year low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 10.55 ($0.14).
Egdon Resources Company Profile
