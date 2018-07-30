Egdon Resources’ (EDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by VSA Capital in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of Egdon Resources opened at GBX 10.93 ($0.14) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Egdon Resources has a one year low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 10.55 ($0.14).

Egdon Resources Company Profile

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 43 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

