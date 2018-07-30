E&G Advisors LP Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24,200.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 944,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 940,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,742,000 after purchasing an additional 501,354 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,184,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 560,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,520,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $237.64 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $214.64 and a twelve month high of $275.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.18.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

