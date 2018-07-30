Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Gap Down to $141.70

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $136.56, but opened at $141.70. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $141.90, with a volume of 87271 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.79.

The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $501,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,160.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,449 shares of company stock valued at $27,589,157. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 736,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 242,785 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3,229.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 152,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,664,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,309,000 after purchasing an additional 129,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

