Education Realty Trust (EDR) Rating Increased to Hold at Sandler O’Neill

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Education Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Education Realty Trust from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Education Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.94.

EDR stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.41. Education Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Education Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,014,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 951,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 618,353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $6,574,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,409,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,919,000 after purchasing an additional 190,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,422 shares during the period.

Education Realty Trust

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

