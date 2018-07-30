Edmp Inc. Invests $3.73 Million in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. United Technologies comprises 3.8% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

UTX opened at $134.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,606.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 10,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,282,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,412 shares of company stock worth $5,742,189. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

