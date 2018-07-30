Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Edgewell Personal Care earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.8140612037414 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Edgewell Personal Care opened at $53.31 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

