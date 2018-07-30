Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.5736128510149 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ETW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,072. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio.

