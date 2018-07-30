Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.00

News headlines about Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.1364988367101 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide traded up $0.04, reaching $25.34, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,721. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, banks, beverages, biotechnology, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, containers and packaging, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, household durables, household products, industrial conglomerates, insurance, Internet and direct marketing retail, Internet software and services, machinery, metals and mining, personal products, pharmaceuticals, professional services, and road and rail.

