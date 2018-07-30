Eastman Chemical (EMN) Given Media Impact Score of 0.16

News headlines about Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eastman Chemical earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.5282089370603 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

NYSE:EMN opened at $100.89 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

In related news, insider Mark K. Cox sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,377,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 12,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,275,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,932.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

