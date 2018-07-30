Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.73

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 21662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $879.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $3,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,540,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,822,000 after purchasing an additional 720,309 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,748,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,397,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 154,450 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 125,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 115,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

