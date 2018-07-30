E.ON SE Common Stock (EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2018 // No Comments

E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.00 ($14.12) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Societe Generale set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.ON SE Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.68 ($12.57).

Shares of E.ON SE Common Stock traded down €0.19 ($0.22), reaching €9.61 ($11.30), during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 5,814,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E.ON SE Common Stock has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE Common Stock Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply