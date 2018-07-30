E.ON SE Common Stock (EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.00 ($14.12) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Societe Generale set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.ON SE Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.68 ($12.57).

Shares of E.ON SE Common Stock traded down €0.19 ($0.22), reaching €9.61 ($11.30), during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 5,814,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E.ON SE Common Stock has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

