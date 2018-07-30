E-coin (ECN) Market Cap Tops $1.32 Million

E-coin (CURRENCY:ECN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One E-coin coin can currently be bought for $3.77 or 0.00045993 BTC on popular exchanges. E-coin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $0.00 worth of E-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, E-coin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00031360 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00134820 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00043866 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001557 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004379 BTC.

About E-coin

E-coin (ECN) is a coin. E-coin’s total supply is 213,270,119 coins and its circulating supply is 350,363 coins. E-coin’s official Twitter account is @ecoinclubs and its Facebook page is accessible here . E-coin’s official website is www.ecoinsource.com

E-coin Coin Trading

E-coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase E-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

