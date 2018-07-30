DURECT Co. (DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post $3.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $4.30 million. DURECT posted sales of $4.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $16.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $9.84 million to $42.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DURECT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,747,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 532,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 582,699 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 338.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 498,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 385,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

DURECT traded down $0.09, hitting $1.41, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 764,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,092. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

