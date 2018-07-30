Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 9,225 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 47.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,159.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $4,820,373.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,962 shares of company stock worth $18,619,140 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $252.21. The company had a trading volume of 116,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $179.40 and a 52-week high of $267.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

