Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,008 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Banced Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $110,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $75,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 72.53%. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

