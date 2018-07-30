DTE Energy (DTE) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Friday. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.27 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.27.

Shares of DTE opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.8825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 63.15%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,532,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $99,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,248.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,776,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,046,000 after purchasing an additional 740,198 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $45,974,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DTE Energy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after purchasing an additional 413,636 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in DTE Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,603,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 175,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

