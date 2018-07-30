DSP Group (DSPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,990. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.84.

DSPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, Director Patrick Tanguy sold 16,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia Paul bought 19,450 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $232,816.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 145,403 shares of company stock worth $1,716,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

