Drax Group (DRX) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Add”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) to an add rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 410 ($5.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 370 ($4.90) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Drax Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 344.44 ($4.56).
DRX opened at GBX 354.60 ($4.69) on Thursday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 218 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.70 ($4.88).
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire.
