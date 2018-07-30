Drax Group (DRX) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Add”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) to an add rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 410 ($5.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 370 ($4.90) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Drax Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 344.44 ($4.56).

DRX opened at GBX 354.60 ($4.69) on Thursday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 218 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.70 ($4.88).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire.

