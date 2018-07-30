DowDuPont (DWDP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

Media headlines about DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DowDuPont earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8285145055776 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DWDP. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $68.37 on Monday. DowDuPont has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.87.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that DowDuPont will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

