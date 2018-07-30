Dovu Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million (DOVU)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOVU) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Dovu token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. Dovu has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $1,778.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003687 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00403424 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00167780 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Dovu Token Profile

Dovu’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,768,380 tokens. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

