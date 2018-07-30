Dorado (DOR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $530,567.00

Dorado (CURRENCY:DOR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Dorado has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Dorado has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $530,567.00 worth of Dorado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dorado token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.05573883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00210869 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00067116 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Dorado Token Profile

DOR is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Dorado’s total supply is 695,583,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,030,874 tokens. Dorado’s official message board is medium.com/@doradoico/latest . Dorado’s official Twitter account is @Dorado_ICO . The Reddit community for Dorado is /r/DoradoICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dorado is www.dorado.tech

Buying and Selling Dorado

Dorado can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dorado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dorado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dorado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

