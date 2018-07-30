Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.96 million. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DM stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.26%.

DM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

