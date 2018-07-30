DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (DNBF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.
Shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock opened at $34.07 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $37.15.
In other DNB Financial Corp Common Stock news, EVP Bruce E. Moroney sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $169,302.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DNB Financial Corp Common Stock
DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.
