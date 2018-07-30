DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (DNBF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock opened at $34.07 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. research analysts forecast that DNB Financial Corp Common Stock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DNB Financial Corp Common Stock news, EVP Bruce E. Moroney sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $169,302.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DNB Financial Corp Common Stock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DNB Financial Corp Common Stock

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

