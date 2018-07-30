Dmc Global (BOOM) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) received a $58.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

BOOM stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $593.51 million, a P/E ratio of 249.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Dmc Global had a positive return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $44,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,435.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $230,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,355 shares of company stock valued at $519,815. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dmc Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

