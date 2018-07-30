Diversified Restaurant (SAUC) vs. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Head to Head Comparison

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ: SAUC) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Diversified Restaurant and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 5 21 7 0 2.06

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus target price of $399.15, indicating a potential downside of 15.01%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Diversified Restaurant.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Restaurant and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Restaurant $165.46 million 0.16 -$20.45 million ($0.05) -19.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill $4.48 billion 2.93 $176.25 million $6.60 71.16

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Restaurant. Diversified Restaurant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Restaurant and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Restaurant -13.13% N/A -1.60% Chipotle Mexican Grill 3.65% 15.64% 10.33%

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Diversified Restaurant on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

