DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2419290657532 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock opened at $26.03 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.77 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,068,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 317,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,919.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,467,000 shares of company stock worth $34,261,480. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

