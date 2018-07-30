Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Longbow Research upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Sidoti lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Diodes from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $185,505.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,207 shares in the company, valued at $21,645,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $287,326.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,581.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,623 shares of company stock worth $2,875,819. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $37.56 on Monday. Diodes has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $274.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.