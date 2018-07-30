Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 66,492 Shares of Intersections Inc. (INTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.82% of Intersections worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Intersections opened at $1.71 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Intersections Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Johan Roets sold 46,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $92,821.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 168,426 shares of company stock worth $345,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.

