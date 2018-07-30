Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 66,492 Shares of Intersections Inc. (INTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.82% of Intersections worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of Intersections opened at $1.71 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Intersections Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter.
Intersections Profile
Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.
