Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 71,545 Shares of Affimed NV (AFMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Affimed worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 32.1% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,138,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Affimed opened at $1.70 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $106.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.33. Affimed NV has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 1,429.80% and a negative return on equity of 90.64%. research analysts predict that Affimed NV will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

