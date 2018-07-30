Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.00% of Security National Financial worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNFCA shares. ValuEngine lowered Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Security National Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.35. Security National Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.08 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.74%.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loan businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment engages in selling and servicing life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. This segment offers various life insurance products, such as funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance; other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single premium deferred annuities, flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies, as well as cedes and assumes certain risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties.

