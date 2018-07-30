Dimension Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.1% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,469,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF opened at $165.26 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $170.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.5952 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

