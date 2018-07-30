DHT (DHT) & Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Head-To-Head Contrast

DHT (NYSE: DHT) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Overseas Shipholding Group does not pay a dividend. DHT pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

DHT has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHT and Overseas Shipholding Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $355.05 million 1.78 $6.60 million $0.13 33.77 Overseas Shipholding Group $390.43 million 0.75 $55.97 million N/A N/A

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than DHT.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT -4.95% -1.83% -0.97% Overseas Shipholding Group 14.14% 18.28% 5.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DHT and Overseas Shipholding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 2 6 0 2.75 Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHT currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.01%. Given DHT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DHT is more favorable than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats DHT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

