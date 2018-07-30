Deutsche Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for STMicroelectronics (STM)

Deutsche Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Cfra set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.42 ($25.20).

EPA STM opened at €19.87 ($23.38) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

