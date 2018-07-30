Deutsche Bank Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for SLM Solutions Group (AM3D)

Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AM3D has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, equinet set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.13 ($40.15).

Shares of SLM Solutions Group opened at €26.55 ($31.24) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. SLM Solutions Group has a one year low of €29.31 ($34.48) and a one year high of €49.75 ($58.53).

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

