Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for United Utilities Group (UU)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UU. Credit Suisse Group raised United Utilities Group to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.25) to GBX 820 ($10.85) in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 889.50 ($11.77).

Shares of United Utilities Group opened at GBX 716.80 ($9.49) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 648.60 ($8.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,078 ($14.27).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.49 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $13.24.

In other news, insider Steven Fraser bought 28,095 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.40) per share, with a total value of £220,826.70 ($292,292.12).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers (km) of pipes; 77,000 km of sewerage pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 91 water treatment works.

