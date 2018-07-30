Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DBK. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.39 ($9.87) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.35 ($13.35).

FRA DBK opened at €10.76 ($12.66) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

