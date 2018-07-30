Destiny (DES) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

Destiny (CURRENCY:DES) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Destiny has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Destiny coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Destiny has a market capitalization of $17,574.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Destiny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000721 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,065.68 or 3.09177862 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00096389 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Destiny Coin Profile

Destiny is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Destiny’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Destiny’s official Twitter account is @CryptoDestiny

Buying and Selling Destiny

Destiny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destiny directly using U.S. dollars.

