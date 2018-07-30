Dempze Nancy E Sells 1,174 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

Dempze Nancy E trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 1.5% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,690.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $550,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,592.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 113,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

