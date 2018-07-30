Delaney Dennis R Reduces Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Delaney Dennis R reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up 4.1% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

AptarGroup traded down $0.36, reaching $102.54, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . 20,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,360. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.97 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $710.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.02 million. analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

In other news, Director King W. Harris sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $4,664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Salim Haffar sold 10,514 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $977,276.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,690.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,266 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

