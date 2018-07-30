Deere & Company (DE) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,857,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,897,000 after buying an additional 978,907 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $113,317,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 15,691.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 515,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 512,483 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $77,512,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,499.0% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 319,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,671,000 after purchasing an additional 299,797 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.19. 161,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,938. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.87 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.87 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.70.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.