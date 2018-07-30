Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research set a $119.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Deckers Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Deckers Outdoor opened at $111.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $122.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

