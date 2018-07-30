DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Stake Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of DCT Industrial Trust worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 173.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 6,114.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust opened at $66.10 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DCT Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 58.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCT Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

