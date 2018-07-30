Davita Inc (DVA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,561,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,937,000 after acquiring an additional 688,052 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Davita by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,036,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,258,000 after buying an additional 578,242 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Davita by 2,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 528,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after buying an additional 508,124 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Davita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,678,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Davita by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 407,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA stock opened at $69.67 on Monday. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.94%. Davita’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

In other Davita news, Director William L. Roper sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $102,671.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,125.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $86,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,107 shares of company stock valued at $211,976 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

