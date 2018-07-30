Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment traded up $1.08, hitting $47.40, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 11,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.57 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $84,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $155,320.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $410,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,700 shares of company stock worth $5,330,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

