Dash (DASH) Price Tops $233.04 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $233.04 or 0.02864571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bithumb, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Coinbe. Dash has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $373.46 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013753 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000889 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005420 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003018 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001529 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003232 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,224,261 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittylicious, Negocie Coins, Coinbe, HitBTC, Binance, BX Thailand, Tux Exchange, Quoine, Indodax, BitFlip, COSS, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Crex24, Bitinka, Trade Satoshi, B2BX, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Coinsuper, Kuna, OKEx, Trade By Trade, Bitbns, CoinExchange, ACX, Iquant, Gate.io, Kraken, Kucoin, Tidex, LBank, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, xBTCe, LocalTrade, CEX.IO, Altcoin Trader, Qryptos, YoBit, Coinrail, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Coinsquare, Coinroom, Cryptomate, Exmo, fex, Liqui, C2CX, Mercatox, Ovis, WEX, ZB.COM, BitBay, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Exrates, Cryptopia, Braziliex, Livecoin, Coinhub, Koineks, CoinEx, TradeOgre, Bithumb, Bisq, Bibox and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

