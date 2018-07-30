Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $103,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Danaher opened at $102.75 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $106.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

In other news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $1,512,701.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.